Having a happy Bland County Halloween

On her Facebook page, Eisle Havens, president of the historical society and farmers’ market manager, thanked everyone who came out Saturday for the Bland County Trunk or Treat at the fairgrounds - vendors, volunteers and trick-or-treaters. Hundreds participated in the event that lasted about an hour and a half with around 345 bags of candy distributed. Community Trunk Sponsors provided around 300 pounds of candy plus trinkets, toys, books, glow sticks and stickers. “Most of all, ‘thank you parents’ for trusting us to provide many pounds of candy, snacks, treats and trinkets to your kids,” Havens posted. “Thank you so much for bringing your kids to see us! I love the singing and laughing and every single smiling (and sometimes NOT smiling) face that comes through.”