The beetle is striking. Its body is a bright metallic green and, when its wings are extended, its abdomen is revealed to be a purplish red. For its vibrancy, the emerald ash borer (EAB) is considered to be the most destructive forest insect ever to invade North America. This week, EAB’s feeding frenzy led to the felling of about a dozen trees in Saltville.

Across the country, EAB, scientifically known as Agrilus planipennis, has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The wood-boring Asian beetle feeds on the tissue under the bark of ash trees. The tunneling will eventually lead to the death of limbs and the trunk.

Reports say EAB likely came to the United States through infested wood pallets, though specific details aren’t known. Now, the movement of firewood and nursery items continues their transport. The first EAB was found in Virginia in 2003 but was eradicated. Then, it reemerged in 2008 and, by 2016, was found in 25 counties. It was first identified in Smyth County in 2018.

The Saltville ash trees that were taken down this week lined a stretch of the town’s golf course.

Bill Woodward, who manages the course, said the trees’ damage had reached a point that they presented a danger of falling and possibly injuring someone.

Town Manager Brian Martin expressed regret at the EAB’s ecological devastation and seeing the ash trees come down but agreed that their removal was necessary.

The removal was a project of the Saltville Golf Club with support from the town.

A Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) publication says, “Since its discovery in Michigan in 2002, it [EAB] has killed tens of millions of native ash… trees in the United States and Canada. This destruction has already cost municipalities, property owners, and businesses tens of millions of dollars in damages.”

VCE also says, “It is best to remove and destroy infested ash trees on site.”

Some options for protection exist for ash trees that aren’t infected.