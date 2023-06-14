WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time, presented by the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM), is taking its live variety show on the road to ROMP Festival in Owensboro, Kentucky at 12 p.m. CDT/1 p.m. EDT, on June 24, broadcasting from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum with special guests Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band and The McCrary Sisters. The special two-hour program is free to attend exclusively for ROMP Festival ticket holders and will be livestreamed.

The event is part of a strategic partnership between the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and BCM.

Hosted by Radio Bristol Program Director Kris Truelsen and his house band Bill and the Belles, Farm and Fun Time is a reimagining of the popular program that aired on WCYB Radio in the 1940s and 1950s. A celebration of Appalachian music and culture, the show gave The Stanley Brothers, Flatt & Scruggs, Jim & Jesse McReynolds, and many more, a big boost to their careers.

“Taking the stage at ROMP with Peter Rowan and the McCrary Sisters is an exciting opportunity for Radio Bristol,” said Truelsen. “BCM and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame are like-minded organizations and we are thrilled to partner with them on this venture. We can’t wait to bring the joy of Farm and Fun Time to a whole new audience.”

The Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band consists of outstanding musicians with over 100 years of combined recording and performance experience. Joining guitarist Peter Rowan are Chris Henry (mandolin and vocals), Max Wareham (banjo and vocals), Julian Pinelli (fiddle) and Eric Thorin (bass). The ensemble has graced the stages of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Grey Fox, Merlefest, Rothbury Australia’s National Folk Festival, and numerous other festivals domestically and abroad, entertaining audiences with original and traditional songs.

The McCrary Sisters sing gospel that melds traditional with contemporary and incorporates their influences of classic soul, Americana, blues, rock, and R&B music.

Daughters of the late Rev. Samuel McCrary — a founding member of the legendary gospel quartet The Fairfield Four — Ann, Regina, Alfreda, and Deborah grew up in Nashville surrounded by music, artists, community and faith.

The daughters were raised in harmony, singing at home and at their father’s church. In their formative years, the sisters have many accomplishments — individually and together — sharing in their family legacy performing with artists including Bob Dylan, Elvis, Isaac Hayes and Stevie Wonder.

Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles is based in Johnson City, Tenn. The band tours internationally and is known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Rolling Stone referred to the band as “...committed to helping early country music remain appreciated — not just replicated.”

Tickets to ROMP Festival and may be purchased online at RompFest.com. The Farm and Fun Time live taping at ROMP will stream simultaneously on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page and via the station’s free mobile app.

Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina.