Approximately 83% of Virginia’s free and charitable clinics report they are frequently or always in need of volunteers, according to a recent membership data from the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (VAFCC). The VAFCC is sharing the data as groups across the country celebrate National Volunteer Week, observed April 16-22 to highlight people making a difference in their communities through volunteerism.

Thanks to a combination of volunteer and paid staff, Virginia’s 60 free and charitable clinics provide quality and comprehensive care to 74,000 individuals a year regardless of their ability to pay.

Anecdotal evidence from clinic leaders highlights that volunteerism hasn’t rebounded to pre-pandemic numbers. “Volunteers make a huge impact on the health of Virginians through their support of charitable clinics,” said Rufus Phillips, VAFCC CEO. “This week and every week, we are thankful for the time and talent these compassionate people share with our clinic partners and patients. We’re also hopeful more volunteers will step up this year to support their local clinics.”

While there is always a role for everyone at a clinic in their community, most critically needed are licensed healthcare professionals who donate their time to care for some of Virginia’s most vulnerable.

In 2021, the VAFCC launched its Volunteer Opportunity Board & Directory to quickly and efficiently connect health care providers to current volunteer needs in Virginia’s free and charitable clinics. The online resource allows prospective volunteers to review current health professional needs or add their names to a directly of interested volunteers for clinics to contact in the future. The Virginia State Office of Rural Health helped fund the website.

There are currently 70 open positions in various regions of the state, including physicians, social workers, dentists and pharmacists among many others.