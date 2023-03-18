This week, the organizers of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count released the initial results of their 2023 event.

The four-day February event that engages citizens around the world broke records – and it had help from quite a few Southwest Virginia birders.

The observations recorded during the count help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations. Combined with other bird counts, the GBBC results help create a clearer picture of how birds are faring—whether individual species are declining, increasing, or holding steady in the face of habitat loss, climate change, and other threats.

An estimated 385,000 people participated during the 2022 GBBC.

This year, more than half a million bird enthusiasts took part. They identified 7,538 species of birds in 202 countries.

At Hungry Mother State Park, Chief Ranger for Visitor Experience Tanya Hall said, 36 different species were observed that weekend with 71 volunteers putting in more than 147 volunteer hours.

Those volunteers, Hall said, got see several species of waterfowl, including Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, Hooded Merganser and Common Mergansers.

They also saw both Ruby and Golden-crowned Kinglets, tiny songbirds.

Overall, in Smyth County, 67 species were reported.

Participants log the birds they see in a 15-minute period on at least one of the four days of the event.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada and is made possible in part by founding sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.