Rebels sweep Panthers

Patrick Henry hung a pair of Hogoheegee losses on Northwood on Tuesday night.
The PH girls, powered by Avery Maiden’s double-double performance, stung Northwood 45-13.
Maiden finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in the home win.
Sophia Wright chipped in eight points for the Rebels.
Patrick Henry outscored Northwood 19-4 in the second half.
Olivia Briggs led the Panther brigade with six points on the night.
The Rebel boys ripped off a 71-52 victory.
Kade Gobble led the PH contingent with 21 points. Jake Hall chipped in 17, and Hamilton Addair netted 15. Trevor Jackson supplied 11 points.
Sam Rhea led the Northwood crew with 15 points on the night. Harley Turley chipped in 12.