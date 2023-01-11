 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rebels sweep Panthers

  • 0

Patrick Henry hung a pair of Hogoheegee losses on Northwood on Tuesday night.

The PH girls, powered by Avery Maiden’s double-double performance, stung Northwood 45-13.

Maiden finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in the home win.

Sophia Wright chipped in eight points for the Rebels.

Patrick Henry outscored Northwood 19-4 in the second half.

Olivia Briggs led the Panther brigade with six points on the night.

The Rebel boys ripped off a 71-52 victory.

Kade Gobble led the PH contingent with 21 points. Jake Hall chipped in 17, and Hamilton Addair netted 15. Trevor Jackson supplied 11 points.

Sam Rhea led the Northwood crew with 15 points on the night. Harley Turley chipped in 12.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WCCH welcomes New Year's twins

WCCH welcomes New Year's twins

Wythe County Community Hospital is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy, times two. Baby Robert Jr. weighing 6 pounds and 7 oun…

Two Wythe men are new VSP troopers

Two Wythe men are new VSP troopers

Two Wythe County men recently graduated from the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session. Thirty-four people received their diplomas Dec. 30…

Carilion Clinic temporarily closed

Carilion Clinic temporarily closed

The arctic temperatures that ushered out the last of 2022 caused a waterline to freeze and break at the Carilion Clinic in Floyd. Officials sa…