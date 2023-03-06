The Mountain Empire District has announced its girls basketball honors for the 2022-23 season. In voting done by the district head coaches on Feb. 20, some 30 players from the seven district schools were named to the first, second, and honorable mention teams All-MED teams.

Fort Chiswell sophomore Blair Jackson was named as the MED player of the year after leading the Pioneers to a second-place finish in the regular season district standings. George Wythe’s Doug Campbell was voted coach of the year after his Maroons won the regular season championship and postseason tournament.

Jackson, in 29 games, led the Pioneers in scoring this season with an average of 21.1 points per game. She also grabbed 6.3 rebounds and collected 3.5 steals per outing. In just two seasons, she has scored a total of 943 career points, having bucketed 611 this season.

Joining Jackson on first team was teammate Kara King, also a sophomore at Fort Chiswell. George Wythe was represented by senior McKenzie Tate, junior Amarrah Carter-Bennett, and sophomore Abby Berry. They were joined by Auburn seniors Morgan Mundy and Rhyland Rorrer, and Galax senior Carly Sturgill.

Named to second team was George Wythe senior Maria Maltavolti and Maroons’ freshman Makaylan Luttrell along with Auburn freshman Carli Christian and sophomore Megan Earnest, Galax sophomore Jenna Sawyers, Fort Chiswell senior Carmen Brown, Bland County senior McKenzie Tindall, and Bears’ sophomore Danielle Sanders.

Tindall saw her season end midway through the season with a knee injury and subsequent surgery. She averaged 12.6 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 steals per contest for Bland County. She also hit 51.4 percent of her shots from the floor.

Sanders was a 44.1 percent shooter from the floor for Bland County as she averaged 6.7 points and 8.0 rebounds for game. She also blocked 85 shots for a 3.9 average per outing.

An additional 14 players, two from each school, received honorable mention and included Jasmine Faulkner and Camille Wolfe from George Wythe, Auburn’s Madison Harris and Chloe Rorrer, Grayson County’s Ryland Conklin and Chasity Wilson, Fort Chiswell’s Meagan King and Sadie Robinson, Bland County’s Chloe Dillow and Chessie Tindall, Jayden Leonard and Makayla Miller of Galax, and Izzy Frazier and Kerrigan Mitcham of Giles.