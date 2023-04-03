Kailey Davidson fired a complete-game five-hitter with four strikeouts as Rural Retreat defeated Bland County for the 10th consecutive meeting on March 27 in Bastian by scoring a 15-4 win over the Bears.

Rural Retreat managed 11 hits during the win, including three apiece by Olivia Bailey and Lacy Brown. Maddie Roberts and Caroline Cox drove in four and three runs, respectively, for the Indians.

The Bears dropped to 1-3 with the loss. Bears’ starter Brooke Sanders went into the fourth innings before being relieved by Chloe Dillow in the circle.

The Bears led 2-0 in the bottom of the first frame but couldn’t sustain the early momentum. Dillow and Sanders had run-scoring doubles during the inning. The Indians used a one-out single from Brown and a two-out hit by Roberts to cut the lead in half in the top of the second inning.

Rural Retreat paraded 10 batters to the plate in the top of the third, scoring four times to take a 5-2 lead. Brown had the key hit with a two-run single.

After the Bears closed to within 5-4 in the bottom of the inning, Rural Retreat added seven runs in the visitor’s half of the fourth to extend its lead to 12-4. Roberts had a three-run double to spark the inning for the Indians. Cox then hit a three-run homer in the Indians’ fifth to cap the Rural Retreat scoring.

Rural Retreat 014 73–15 11 0

Bland County 202 00–4 5 2

Davidson and Cox. Sanders, Dillow (4), and Dillow, Sanders (4). WP—Davidson. LP—Sanders (1-3). HR—Cox (RR) 5th inning w/two runners on base.

Bears lose 9-6 on Miller’s late round-tripper

McKayla Miller stroked a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap a 6-6 tie and Galax outlasted visiting Bland County 9-6 in MED softball last Tuesday in Galax. Galax upped its record to 1-1 MED and 2-1 overall with the win.

Kaylin Barnes was credited with the pitching win with four and two-thirds innings of four-hit, two-run relief. She struck out eight and walked three after taking over for Maroon Tide starter Beth Sizemore.

Bland County’s Brooke Sanders went the distance as she allowed seven hits and nine runs, four of which were unearned as the Bears (1-2, 1-4) were credited with six errors. Sanders struck out two and walked three.

The two teams swapped runs in the first two innings to leave a 1-1 tie going to the third frame. Bland County went in front 5-1 as two walks, two hit batters, and run-scoring hits by Tinley Worley and Anna Hall led to four runs for the Bears.

Two Galax runs in the bottom of the third severed the Maroon Tide deficit to 5-3 and the homestanders would add three runs in the bottom of the fourth to go on top 6-5. Jayden Leonard and Emily Edwards drove home runs for Galax in the frame.

After being handcuffed by Barnes during the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, Bland County knotted the score 6-6 in the seventh on a double by Amy Meadows, walks to Sanders and Hall, run-scoring single by Kendall Worley.

It didn’t take long for Galax to answer and capture the walk-off win. A Barnes double followed by a walk to Lindsey Elliott had runners at first and second. A fly-out by Kamora Sawyers brought Miller to bat and she quickly took Sanders yard to end the game.

Bland County finished with six hits in the game. Kendall Worley had two hits and she and Tinley Worley each drove in two runs.

Bland County 014 000 1–6 6 6

Galax 102 300 3–9 7 2

Sanders and Dillow. Sizemore, Barnes (3), and Elliott. WP—Barnes. LP—Sanders (1-4). HR—Miller (Gx) 7th inning w/two runners on base.

Indians post 13-1 defeat on Bland County

Rural Retreat’s Justin Gilman, Caleb Roberts, and Logan Miller combined to hold Bland County to just five hits as the Indians scored a 13-1 triumph over the Bears on March 27 in Bastian.

Gilman threw into the fifth and allowed just two hits while striking out four, walking two, and hitting a batter. Roberts closed the fifth with a strikeout while Miller pitched the sixth, allowing two hits and the lone Bland County (3-2) run. He fanned two batters.

Roberts also drove in three runs in the game, including a two-run homer in the third inning. Teammates Noah Bandrimer, Holden Keefer, and Kaiden Atkinson each drove in two runs each for the winners.

The game was scoreless through two innings before the Indians punched across four runs in the third against Bears’ starter Chance James (1-1). Atkinson plated Brody Childers with the first Indians’ run, doubling following Childers’ leadoff single. A single by Miller made it 2-0 before Roberts smacked his homer with one out to make it 4-0.

The Indians pushed across single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 6-0 advantage before erupting for seven runs in the top of the sixth as the lead ballooned to 13-0.

Rural Retreat send 13 batters up in the sixth and took advantage of two Bears’ errors, two walks, and four hit batters to plate the runs. Three of the seven runs scored on hit batters with the bases filled.

Bland County’s only run came in the home half of the sixth as pinch-batter Joey Martin singled and Lance Burton scored on a two-out triple by Brady Thompson. Thompson’s triple was his second of the season, tying a record mark he already held with 10 former Bears’ players, the first being Justin Dunn during the 2004 season.

James worked the first five innings for the Bears, allowing six runs and six hits. He fanned eight and walked four. Noah Pennington allowed but two hits but also allowed seven runs. Eli Watters hit two batters, also in relief. Three Bears’ errors led to all seven runs in the inning being unearned.

Rural Retreat 004 117–13 8 0

Bland County 000 001–1 5 4

Gilman, Roberts (5), Miller (6), and Shelton. James, N. Pennington (6), Watters (6), and Burton. WP—Gilman. LP—James (1-1). HR—Roberts (RR) 3rd inning w/one runner on base.

Stuart, Carter lead Maroon Tide past Bears 9-4

Jayson Stuart and Kale Carter teamed to pitch the first five innings and both drove in three runs each as Galax’s Maroon Tide scored a 9-4 win over visiting Bland County in MED baseball last Tuesday in Galax.

Stuart pitched into the third inning before giving way to Carter. Stuart allowed two Bland County runs on two hits. He struck out two and walked three. Carter came on and threw to the end of the fifth while allowing two hits and fanning three Bears’ batters. Galax improved to 1-1 MED and 3-1 overall with the win.

Stuart also had two of Galax’s eight hits en route to three RBIs. Carter clubbed a three-run homer in the fifth inning that completed the Galax scoring. Kolton Barnes finished with a pair of hits and drove in two runs with Riley Jo Vaught getting two hits and a run driven in.

Alex Chewning (1-2) took the loss for the Bears, whose season began at 3-0 but has now evened itself at 3-3 through six games. The Bears are 1-2 in MED contests. Chewning fired four innings, allowing six runs, five of which were unearned because of three Bears’ errors. He struck out four and walked three. In two innings, JD Meadows allowed three hits and three runs, all on Carter’s homer. He struck out three and walked one.

The Bears finished with seven hits, including two by Eli Watters, one being a double. Chance James, Chewning, Meadows, Lance Burton, and Noah Pennington had the other Bland County hits.

The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the top of the opening inning on Watters’ double and a single by Chewning. The lead, however, was brief as Galax put five runs on the board in the bottom of the second to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

A walk and two Bland County errors loaded the bases with one out before Barnes singled with two away to put Galax on top 2-1. Consecutive doubles by Stuart and Vaught then pushed the lead to 5-1 before Chewning popped Brody Robinson up to Meadows to end the frame.

Bland County drew to 5-2 in the third when James scored with the bases loaded on a throwing error by Stuart. Galax would get that run back in the bottom of the fourth to lead 6-2 and Carter’s three-run dinger in the fifth made it 9-2 in favor of Galax.

Bland County got single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but it wasn’t enough. One run was plated on a Galax error in the sixth before a single by Meadows, a double by Burton, a hit by pitch, and a bases-filled walk to Adam Pennington closed out the Bears’ scoring.

Bland County 101 001 1–4 7 3

Galax 050 130 x—9 8 2

Chewning, Meadows (5), and Burton. Stuart, Carter (3), McCulloch (6), Robinson (7), and Vaught. WP—Stuart. LP—Chewning (1-2). HR—Carter (Gx) 5th inning w/two runners on base.

Galax doubles the Bears 6-3 in girls soccer

Bland County saw its record dip to 0-3 as Galax scored a 6-3 girls soccer win over the Bears. The Bears trailed 3-1 at halftime and couldn’t dig themselves from the deficit. Bland County goals were scored by Chessie Tindall, Lexi Sandlin, and Katie Harrison. Ella Miller and Sandlin were credited with assists during the game.

Last Wednesday, the Bears dropped to 0-4 with a 2-0 loss to Tazewell.