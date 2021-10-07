 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $35,000

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home on a .69 acre lot could make a great home or investment property with a little TLC conveniently located within minutes from Interstate 81, mobile home is serviced by a shared well and septic system. Purchaser to verify internet availability. Being sold " as is, where is" condition. ALL INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT NOT GUARANTEED.

