Name: Fudge Age:11 weeksBreed: Beagle mixAdoption fee: $225Foster Location:...
Fudge
Freed from a Virginia prison last August, a Wythe County cop killer was arrested again in Oklahoma over the weekend on a firearm charge.
FloydFest officially announced today that is has purchased property to move the 2023 festival to Floyd County.
Chautauqua is back with its pre-pandemic fun: nine days of music, arts, crafts, creative writing, photographs, hot air balloons, yummy food and more.
Sadie Wassum Martello wants to see the track at Chilhowie High School brought into the 21st century for athletes’ safety and competiveness.
Blake Hall took to fly fishing like he was born to it. In no time at all he was competing in tournaments as a youth team member of the U.S. Fl…
Floyd County native Randall Hylton established his first music publishing company, Greasy Creek Music, in 1977 in Nashville, Tenn., and wrote …
Michael Terry Duncan will spend at least five years in prison after a Floyd County jury found him guilty of possessing firearms as a violent f…
Oakdale, a large 1880s home of Floyd artist Susan Icove and retired emergency room physician David Lander, will open its doors to the public f…
Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.
Wytheville Community College will host the family and friends of Dr. Jack O. White for a Celebration of Life at the Snyder Auditorium on the W…