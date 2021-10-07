2 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $82,500

TALK ABOUT CONVENIENCE! THIS COTTAGE STYLE HOME IS LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BANKS, GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, LINCOLNSHIRE PARK AND MORE! THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED OVER THE YEARS. IT HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN, MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY/MUDROOM, EXTRA ROOM THAT COULD BE USED FOR STORAGE OR AT HOME OFFICE SPACE. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE HARDWOOD FLOORS, REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, ROOF IS APPROX 5-7 YEARS OLD. LARGE LEVEL LOT FOR EASY LAWN CARE. THIS HOME COULD BE PURCHASED AND USED AS AN AIRBNB OR SOME OTHER TYPE OF BUSINESS. MOST OF THE FURNITURE DOES CONVEY! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT NOW!