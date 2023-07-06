Happy Birthday wishes to: Marie Groseclose on July 8, Traci Fields on July 8, Shelia Hall on July 9, Staci Mills on July 10, Joey Viars on July 12, Frances Grubb on July 12, Dave Evans on July 12, Joyce Midkiff on July 12, Jacob Crigger on July 12, Cristy Mills on July 12, Nancy Scott on July 12, Nancy Scruggs on July 12, Denny Eversole on July 12, Sara Miller on July 12, Ber'lyn Moore on July 13, Karen Stidham on July 13, Ella Richardson on July 14, Ruth Redd on July 14.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Jerry and Judy Lowe on July 9, Chris and Kelly Terry on July 11.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Connie Midkiff.

Carrington Place in Wytheville will have a Car/Tractor Show on Saturday, July 15, noon to 3 p.m. Terrible Taco 76 Food Truck will be there and drinks and baked goods. Residents will choose the winner.

Wythe County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be on a first- come, first- serve basis. Meals at Speedwell Elementary School and Rural Retreat Elementary School will be July 14-28, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The Speedwell First Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, August 6, at 11 a.m. The Alley's will be singing and lunch to follow.

The Rural Retreat Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, July 29, starting at noon. Those performing will be The Riches at noon, Nate Montgomery, at 1 p.m., From the Edge at 2:15 p.m., Lonesome Country at 4 p.m., Glen Shelton and Friends at 6 p.m. and Electric Avenue will be at 8:15 p.m. Bring a lounge chair and enjoy the day.

Rural Retreat Youth League Pee Wee Football Camp, PK-2nd grade will be July 24-27, at the Rural Retreat High School football field, 6-8 p.m. The cost is $20 to be paid the first night of camp and this includes a camp T-shirt. Email Michelle McFarlane at mvaught8456@yahool.com for information and to register. Signup dates are July 5, 12, 19, 20 and 26, 6-7 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Elementary School Pavilion. You can also sign up at Speedwell Elementary School on July 20, 6-7 p.m. JV/Varsity football is $50 and this includes a personalized jersey, JV/Varsity Cheerleading is $35, Flag Football and Cheer is $25.

West End United Methodist Church will have an Ice Cream Supper on Saturday, July 22, 5-6:30 p.m. There will also be a silent basket auction.

Littreal Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, August 6, at the Rural Retreat Community Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will start between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert and a cold drink to share.

The Wytheville Lion's Club Charity Carnival will be July 17-22, 7 p.m. You can buy advance tickets by going to Upcoming Events-Cole Shows Amusement Co.

Brock Hughes Medical Center's 5th Annual Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 18 with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For a 4 person team the cost is $280 and this includes a BBQ Meal, alcoholic beverages and snacks. All are welcome to play, men, women, non-members, amateur or experienced at the Wytheville Country Club. For more information you may contact Stacy Linkous at 276-223-0558, ext. 6 or slinkous@brockhughes.org or www.brockkhughes for online registration.

There will be a Benefit Carwash and Hot Dog Sale for Donnie Widner. Donnie has spent most of his life with fire and rescue and is now the one of need, especially prayers and financial help. He is in Stage 4 kidney failure and will have to have a kidney transplant. The carwash is by donation -- hot dog $2, hot dog plate with 2 hot dogs, chips, drink and dessert for $5. This will be held on Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivanhoe Fire Department. Donnie has given so much for so many people, so come out and help give back to him and his family.

The Prom Project has been set up for students to get new or gently used prom wear at no cost to them. If you have any prom dresses or formal wear, men's suits, formal shoes or jewelry, these can be dropped off at West End United Methodist Church or Sunny Hills Church. Also, they need volunteers to help with this project. As each of you know going to prom can be very expensive and this is a way to help with that and take some burden off the parents.

The Rural Retreat United Methodist Church is collecting new and gently used toys and clothes for children of all ages for their 2nd Annual Toy Drive for children in Speedwell and Rural Retreat. You can drop these off at Dr. Spraker's Office on Monday through Thursday or at the church Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You may call the church at 276-686-6429 for more information. Christmas will be here before you know it.

Bags and Being Bingo to benefit the Rural Retreat High School Athletics will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 5 p.m. at the Wytheville Moose Lodge. Entry fee is $25, $5 per additional pack, $5 Black Out Rounds, door prizes, concessions, vendors and more.

Thanks to Rural Retreat United Methodist Church for your Summer of Serve Project #1 at the Rural Retreat Middle School in sprucing up some outside projects. The week of July 31, they will be pressure washing and painting at Rural Retreat High School and will on a later date be doing some painting at Speedwell Elementary School. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

The Rural Retreat High School Boys Basketball Team will have a fundraiser at the Rural Retreat Heritage Day and is need of drinks, canned soda and bottled water. Drinks can be dropped off at Hilltop Carryout from 7-3, Monday-Saturday. Other arrangements can be made by emailing Coach Morris at dewayne.morris@wythek12.org.

My wonderful neighbors from North Carolina came and brought me and my mom some squash out of their garden. I made a squash casserole and, if I do say so myself, it was pretty good. Nothing like home-grown vegetables. Well, what do you think about this weather? It is still confusing to me and I just wonder how the animals are dealing with it. I just hope that winter is not this crazy and be very mild. We are still having so many wild animals around. I have lived here all my life and have never seen or heard so many. Our neighbors saw the black bear while riding their horses and Tuesday when I was mowing there was a fox yelping. I don't even feel safe to go to the mailbox. If you are outside anywhere be careful, you never know when and where these animals are.

Prayer concerns are: the mass shootings, Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Rick Stoneman, Yvonne Vanover, Eli Blevins, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Clyde King, Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, David Havens, the flood and hurricane victims, those needing rain, all those that are sick, those in the war zones, all first responders, our country, the homeless, the economy, especially the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Science says that we need at least 4 basic elements to survive, 1. water, 2. air 3. food and 4. light. And look what the Bible tells us about Jesus. 1. I am the Living Water. 2. I am the Breath of Life. 3. I am the Bread of Life. 4. I am the Light of the World. Science was right; we need Jesus to live. Amen. God bless each of you.