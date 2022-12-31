Author to reveal the hidden history of the banjo

In an extraordinary story unfolding across 200 years, author Kristina Gaddy uncovers the banjo’s key role in Black spirituality, ritual, and rebellion during the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s monthly free Speaker Sessions program Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. Speaker Sessions are free and open to the public, and individuals may join the discussion online via Zoom or in-person at the museum.

“The banjo is an iconic instrument in old-time, country, and bluegrass music, but many people don’t know about its origins in Africa and the full story of the banjo’s evolution and important place in the history of music,” said Dr. Rene Rodgers, the museum’s head curator. “Kristina’s talk is going to be a great opportunity for attendees to learn more about this fascinating instrument and its deeper story.”

The Speaker Sessions program will explore the earliest history of the banjo through music, images, and a reading from Gaddy’s book Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History, with a special focus on the history of the banjo in Virginia and the resurgence of Black banjo players in American music today. Gaddy’s book will also be available for purchase and signing after her talk.

Kristina R. Gaddy is a Baltimore-based writer and fiddler who has also authored Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates and Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis. She has received the Parsons Award from the Library of Congress, the Logan Nonfiction Fellowship, and a Robert W. Deutsch Foundation Rubys artist award. Gaddy holds an MFA in Nonfiction Writing from Goucher College, and her work has appeared in the Washington Post, Baltimore magazine, Washington City Paper, Baltimore Sun, Narratively, and other history and music publications.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s Speaker Sessions are free and open to the public. Participants are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend in-person or pre-register if joining the conversation online via Zoom.

For more information, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.