4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $419,900

OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 7/31/21 - 12-2 PM. The Scholz Mark 58 “House of the Year” featured in House Beautiful Magazine offers quality workmanship throughout providing an exhilarating atmosphere in the dining and living areas for formal entertaining. Sweeping views of the mountains from walls of windows and encircling patios offer serenity and a relaxing atmosphere. The kitchen-family room-sunroom area offers open beam, studio type ceiling and walls of windows for the “panoramic” view that the street is named for. An owner's en suite added a few years later, again to take advantage of the panorama of seasonal views. Home features 4 Bedrooms (2 owners suites), 3.5 Baths and 3405 s.f. of living space on one level. Two car oversized garage, patios, gazebo, covered porch, deck, laundry & utility area situated on a 1.5 acre lot. Remote garage door openers. Generator. Floor plan in MLS docs. Additional Tax Map number 133-17-16A. Preapproved buyers only.