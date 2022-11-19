Marion's VFW post honors students and teachers

Smyth County students and teachers were honored earlier this month by Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Students competed in essay contests and teachers were recognized for outstanding service.

The essay contests sponsored by the VFW are Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy.

The theme this year for the Patriot’s Pen essay was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” Students winners are: 1st place Marleigh Bartleson-Edwards, Northwood Middle, teacher Heather Colley; 2nd place Lexi Brown, Chilhowie Middle, teacher Kara Hopkins; and 3rd place Marcus Xavier Lomans, Chilhowie Middle, teacher Samantha Powers.

The Voice of Democracy theme for this year was “Why is the Veteran Important?” Student winners are: 1st place Carter Sayers, Marion Senior High, teacher Dana Smythe; 2nd place Angela Gates, Marion Senior High, teacher Dana Smythe; and 3rd place Katherine Peaslee, Chilhowie High, teacher Keith Holley.

Teacher of the Year

Elementary School Level: Amanda McClure, Chilhowie Elementary School

Her nomination offered these insights.

Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This is a lesson Amanda McClure learned from her father, Jack Huston Burke Jr. former pastor of Atkins Baptist Church, after retiring from U.S. Navy and Army. Whether in the home, classroom, or community, Amanda leads by example and guides others through her words and actions to inspire others to copy her behavior.

Amanda and husband Jason attend Chilhowie Christian Church and are raising their two children in this church. One of the greatest examples Amanda can set in the home is to teach her children to be kind and respectful to those around us. Amanda tells the story of the power of prayer. She, her mother and brother prayed for the father to get in church. Prayers were answered in a big way—he became pastor of a church in later years. Amanda prays every day for her family and children at school.

As a Title 1 teacher at Chilhowie Elementary, Amanda leads by example by what she does. Each morning, Amanda stops whatever activity she’s involved with to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and pause for the moment of silence. Seeing a teacher take pride in the morning ritual is huge for some students.

Chilhowie Elementary is home to the “Lit’l Warriors.” Displayed in the school is the motto, “Warriors Are Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Optimistic, Resilient, Successful.” During morning meetings with the class, Amanda talks with students about how we can all work together for a better school and community. Good citizenship awards are presented to the students at the end of the school year. Amanda also conducts “mock” elections with her students. The expressions on the children’s face are priceless as they watch the count of their votes.

Getting the community involved in leading by example is also a great teacher for children. Amanda’s father went to Marion Intermediate School for a Veterans’ Day assembly and ate lunch with her students. Back in the classroom, Pastor Burke told Amanda’s students about what he did in the military and showed them on the map places he had been stationed during his military service. Amanda would also invite veteran family members of students to speak to the class as well.

Middle School Level: Dakota West, Marion Middle School

His nomination revealed:

Dakota Allen West is an educator, Eagle Scout, and wrestling coach. He has taught 6th- and 7th-grade U.S. History and U.S. Civics at Marion Middle School since 2018. His teaching methods and lessons demonstrate his outstanding commitment and dedication to teaching Americanism and patriotism to his students. While he teaches the content of the course, Dakota also incorporates “life” lessons learned from being an Eagle Scout and wrestling coach.

At the top of the list of “life” lessons is respect — respect for each other and our country.

At the beginning of this school year, Dakota noticed when students stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag that they used their left hand to cover their heart and some students were facing friends smiling and giggling. Some students had a foot up in the seat of their desk as to lean while pledging.

Dakota took the time to go over why we pledge allegiance in a proper manner. He explained how the performance of showing attention to the flag, using our right hand to cover our heart, and standing straight with feet on the ground conveys our respect towards the flag, a symbol of our country's ideals and each other collectively. Dakota continued to monitor the performance of pledging allegiance and let the students know when they were not displaying proper respect and attention to the flag.

In 2012, Dakota earned the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program — Eagle Scout. In addition to being a member for at least six months, earning 21 merit badges, and demonstrating leadership, Dakota had to plan, develop, and lead a service project to benefit any religious institution, school, or community. Dakota chose to build picnic tables for Russell’s Chapel Church. He has used the lessons of perseverance, discipline, motivation, leadership and achievement as an educator, school employee, and community leader.

On the mat, Dakota has demonstrated traits learned in the wrestling sport that is vital to a young person’s character and success in life. Whether they win or lose, kids learn that it’s all about showing up and giving your all, and Coach West will always be cheering for them. Perhaps the most powerful lesson learned is to “dig deep”—find new strength in everything you do, and you’ll find that you can do more than you ever knew possible.

High School Level: Keith Hagy, Smyth Career & Technology Center

His nomination shared this about Hagy.

OORAH! This and Semper Fidelis (always faithful) are two of the U.S. Marine Corps famous saying and motto — a resounding sign of respect.

James Keith Hagy, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and now Criminal Justice instructor at Smyth Career & Technology Center, comes from a family that has an incredible history of service to the United States that encompasses three generations.

Frederick Hagy Sr. joined the army and served during World War I. Frederick Hagy Jr. enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War. Fred’s service, in turn, inspired each of his five sons (Edwin, Paul, Kevin, Stephen, and Keith) to enlist in the Marine Corps. Although Fred’s daughter, Virginia (Sissy), did not join the military, she married a Marine, Allen Elliot. These eight members from a single family have served a combined total of 106 ½ years in the military.

After serving in the Marines for six years and earning the rank of sergeant, Keith decided to enter the classroom. He’s now in his 16th year of teaching criminal justice. In his personal and career life, Keith talks and walks Americanism and patriotism. One of his goals in education is to pass on his story to young people.

In the classroom, Keith constantly teaches about our nation, what it stands for, and what is at stake should we not protect it. Although most of the students learn about the Constitution and our country in government and civics classes, Keith teaches it with the hope that he, too, can open their eyes to something that they will find is so very important to them. He also assists those who are interested in the military by talking with them, inviting recruiters from all branches of the service, and mentoring students and families.

One of the greatest honors Keith received as a teacher was to be invited to North Carolina to pin a sergeant upon his promotion. This was a former student who joined the Marines because of Keith and his military family.