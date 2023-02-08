Love notes for your library: February is national “Library Lovers Month.” That’s right, love is in the air for your library. The month is dedicated to the people who love libraries. Libraries can be found in as a public library, a dedicated room or shelf. You may have a library in your home. Your local library loves you 24/7! Unconditionally (well close to it and most of the time). Every day, Wythe-Grayson Regional Libraries offer space, activities, access to information, entertainment and friendly helpful staff.

Over the past few months, Library Notebooks have been telling you about all the activities going on at the Wythe County Public Library and resources that are available to anyone with a Mountain Cat Library Card—as well as promoting our services that don’t require a library card.

This is your time to show how much you appreciate your local library as part of WGRL – Love Notes are encouraged! This is a time to let Wythe County and Rural Retreat Public Library know what it is you love about libraries and embrace the things libraries offer that you may not usually do.

As part of approaching WGRL’s 75th anniversary, we are asking people to tell our staff what it is that they love about their library. We will have hearts for you to write a short message or note. Don’t like to write? No problem, send us an audio or video clip about what you love about your library. Written messages and notes may be turned in at your library. Audio or video clips may be sent to Sabrina (sdavidson@wgrlib.org).

Blind Date with A Book: Feeling adventuresome or just looking for a something different? The staff at WCPL have chosen several books to surprise you, a few clues are listed on the wrapped book. Take a chance and select one of our Blind Date books. You never know if you will find a new author or genre to read or avoid. Take a chance and have some fun.

Here are the regular activities coming up next week at the Wythe County Public Library:

Tuesday: Dungeons and Dragons role-playing games, from 4 to 7 p.m.;

Wednesday: I Love Storytime, for youngsters, starting at 10 a.m.; Tweens and Teens Crags, 4 p.m.;

Thursday: The Something Wicked Book Club, 6 p.m.; this month’s book is “A Day for Flamingos” by James Lee Burke;

Friday: The Twisted Stitchers at 4 p.m.; also a library Movie Night starting at 6 p.m. (call 276-228-4951 to reserve your seat).

And at the Rural Retreat Public Library: Dungeons and Dragons gaming, Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

Here are the latest books added to the shelves of the Wythe County Public Library:

Graphic Novel: “She Eats the Night” by Marjorie M. Liu.

Fiction: “The Storm Sister: Ally’s Story” by Lucinda Riley; “The Faraway World: Stories” by Patricia Engel; “The Motion Picture Teller” by Colin Cotterill; “Really Good, Actually” by Monica Heisey; “The Seven Sisters” by Lucinda Riley; “The Phantom” by Gena Showalter; “River Sing Me Home” by Eleanor Shearer; “The Sorority Murder” by Allison Brennan; “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel (large print); “Vigil Harbor” by Julia Glass; “Secret Identity” by Alex Segura; “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” by Benjamin Stevenson; “Daughters of Victory” by Gabriella Saab; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (large print); “The Snow Hare” by Paula Lictarowicz; “Regrets Only” by Kieran Scott; “You Must Remember This” by Kat Rosenfield; “The Shards” by Bret Easton Ellis; “All Hallows” by Christopher Golden; “The Devil’s Ransom: A Pike Logan Novel” by Brad Taylor (large print); “Dark of Night” by Colleen Coble; “The Drift” by C. J. Tudor; “Stone Blind” by Natalie Haynes; “The Hunter” by Jennifer Herrera; “A Killing of Innocents” by Deborah Crombie; “The World and All That It Holds” by Alexander Hemon

Non-Fiction: “Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World” by Simon Winchester; “Write for Life: Creative Tools for Every Writer: A Six-Week Artist’s Way Program” by Julia Cameron; “Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson; “The Immunity Solution: Seven Weeks to Living Healthier and Longer” by Leo Nissola; “The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries; Increase Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life” by Yasmine Cheyenne; “The Siege of Loyalty House: A Story of the English Civil War” by Jessie Childs: “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer; “Rikers: An Oral History” by Graham Rayman; “Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder; “I Am the Storm: Inspiring Stories of People Who Fight Against Overwhelming Odds” by Janice Dean.

Young Readers: “Me and the Boss: A Story About Mending and Love” by Michelle Edwards; “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” by Mac Barnett; “Diary of a Worm” by Doreen Cronin; “The Universe in You: A Microscopic Journey” by Jason Chin; “Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day” by Jamie Lee Curtis; “13 Stories about Ayana” by Amy Schwartz; “El cuarto turquesa=The Turquoise Room” by Monica Brown; “El pulpo se escapa” by Malie Meloy; “Aliens” by Jualda Morancy; “Where the Lost Ones Go” by Akemi Dawn Bowman.

Wythe County Public Library