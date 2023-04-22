Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) will host his 2023 Service Academy Day event on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center at 333 Community Boulevard.

Griffith said, “For those high school students interested in serving their country, the U.S. Service Academies offer a way to both serve and further their education.

I encourage all high school students, parents, and school staff to attend to learn more about their options.”

The event will feature representatives from each of the U.S. Service Academies, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the Virginia Military Institute, and other Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs.

Students in surrounding jurisdictions, outside of the Ninth District, may attend to receive information about the Service Academies and serving in the military.

For more information, contact Josh Hess at 540-381-5671 or Josh.Hess@mail.house.gov.