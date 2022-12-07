 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion art gallery and inn partner for special Christmas celebrations, musical offerings

  • 0

The Appalachian Spirit Gallery, 144 West Main Street in Marion, will present “Christmas Music in the Parlor” with Mark Merz to complement its December ArtWalk reception and annual holiday sale on Friday, Dec. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Music will begin at 6 p.m.

Work on display by member artists includes paintings ranging from traditional to abstract to landscapes to landmarks executed in oils, watercolor, acrylics, alcohol inks and mixed media. Other works include jewelry, marquetry and turned-wood items, quilts and fabric art, scarves, ornaments, pottery, photography, baskets and more.

Visitors are invited to view the art, grab a Christmas cookie, listen to music and sing along with friends, and do some Christmas shopping at the annual sale. Those who attend can also pick up a free 2023 calendar and let kids select a free painted rock to take home. Afterward, visit the snack room for more treats.

People are also reading…

The gallery will close Dec. 20 and plans to reopen in April 2023.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…