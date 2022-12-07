Marion art gallery and inn partner for special Christmas celebrations, musical offerings

The Appalachian Spirit Gallery, 144 West Main Street in Marion, will present “Christmas Music in the Parlor” with Mark Merz to complement its December ArtWalk reception and annual holiday sale on Friday, Dec. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Music will begin at 6 p.m.

Work on display by member artists includes paintings ranging from traditional to abstract to landscapes to landmarks executed in oils, watercolor, acrylics, alcohol inks and mixed media. Other works include jewelry, marquetry and turned-wood items, quilts and fabric art, scarves, ornaments, pottery, photography, baskets and more.

Visitors are invited to view the art, grab a Christmas cookie, listen to music and sing along with friends, and do some Christmas shopping at the annual sale. Those who attend can also pick up a free 2023 calendar and let kids select a free painted rock to take home. Afterward, visit the snack room for more treats.

The gallery will close Dec. 20 and plans to reopen in April 2023.