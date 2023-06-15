The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 2 all-state girls soccer team. Clarke County’s junior midfielder Madison Toone is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Clarke County head coach Ray Hawkins is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Toone totaled 58 goals, the ninth most in VHSL history for a single season, and 24 assists for the Eagles this season. Her 140 points this season are the sixth most for a single season. Additionally, she earned Region B and Bull Run District Player of the Year awards.

In his first year as head coach at Clarke County, Hawkins led the Eagles to a 24-0-0 record and the Class 2 state title with a 7-0 win over Central (Wise) in the finals and the program’s fourth state championship. The Eagles won state titles in 2005, 2006, and 2021. The high-powered Eagles outscored opponents 181-4 this season.

The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, with two from each region

Graham sophomore Ella Dales was named to the first team as a forward. Her senior teammate Hannah White was named to the second team in an at-large role.

Marion junior Reagan Burchett was named to the second team as a defender.