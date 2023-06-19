Despite missing the entire season last year, my family and I were thrilled to be back in Calfee Park to watch our Pulaski River Turtles take to the ball diamond June 13 against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. None was happier to attend the game than my nine-year-old daughter Bella, who was delighted to run into her old friends Slider, the team mascot, and Cowfee, the park mascot, for individual photo opportunities. She also partook of the chicken tender-and-fries basket, while her mother and I both enjoyed a pair of good, old-fashioned hot dogs. The weather was also made to order for an evening of taking in America’s pastime.

I was in for a couple of unexpected, special treats on that Tuesday evening. First off, my wife achieved a longtime goal when she was invited at last minute to perform the national anthem prior to the game getting underway. She delivered it flawlessly with her soulful voice that filled the stadium with effortless ease. She was commended by park officials and patrons alike, crediting her rendering as “the best of the season” to date and “filled with soul.” Emily had a great time performing it and hopes she will be invited to do so again. As the very proud husband, I got chills as she nailed each one of the difficult notes. As I saw the ballplayers standing at attention while she sang, my eyes filled with tears of pride and joy.

I was equally as proud of Bella, as she was invited to deliver the two most immortal words in the world of baseball that officially began the game, “play ball.” Though she was nervous, she delivered them perfectly. Of course, this was after several rehearsals with a variety of inflections and volume levels. I would have never guessed so much consideration went into the proclamation of two simple words. Nevertheless, I was that happiest husband and dad in the crowd that night.

Naturally, we had a wonderful time from our choice seats behind the third baseline. All the action can be clearly taken in from that viewpoint. Also, given an otherwise rough start to summer in terms of the weather, we could not have prayed for more perfect conditions. Bella even scored a free T-shirt for exhibiting the most enthusiasm as a fan of the Pulaski River Turtles. For the Cooley family, a night at the ballpark just doesn’t get any better.

Of course, we owe it all to the official scorekeeper at Calfee Park, my longtime friend, Will Hensley. Ever since meeting at George Wythe High School more than two decades ago, Will has always been the kind of person any guy would covet as their friend. He possesses an aura of swagger and cool that few ever reach, yet he never failed to make me feel like I was the most important person in the room whenever I had the pleasure of being in his presence.

I always knew he would do big things. His current position is proof positive of that. It is his kindness and the size of his heart that remains unmatched. When you are in Will’s company, he is the kind of friend with whom you realize spending more time would greatly enrich your life. Hopefully, that’s in our near future. In the meantime, for the evening he gave to my family and me, I thank him from the bottom of my heart.

As for the game itself, the first half left much to be desired.

“Unless they clean up in the second half,” I remarked to my wife. “I don’t believe we’re going to pull this one off.”

Trailing 5-0 at the end of the fifth inning, that’s exactly what the River Turtles did. Not only did they prevail as winners, they doubled the points by which they trailed.

“Morehead State freshman Carter Owens left the yard twice for his first two home runs of the year, including a grand slam in the sixth inning that opened the door for the River Turtles (3-3). Owens ended the night with five RBIs,” reported Zach Helton of The Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “Ethan Belk and Sam White also got in on the home run mix, each leaving the yard once in the late innings. Colby Collins was given the win for Pulaski after 1 1-3 innings of work out of the bullpen.”

With Tuesday night’s win, the River Turtles evened their wins and losses for the season thus far, toppling over the Bluefield Ridge Runners (1-5). Absent from the evening was Wytheville native Avery Mabe. Although on the River Turtles roster for a second summer season, the pitcher had yet to play for the Pulaski team, as he was busy competing for his alma mater, the University of Virginia, in the collegiate world series. Here’s hoping he can help bring home the pennant for the Cavaliers and do the same for the River Turtles by summer’s end. I look forward to hopefully meeting this hometown star and watching him play in a game or two later on this season.

Time will tell if we are able to make another trip to Calfee Park this year. However, I sure hope this won’t be our only one. I hope Bella will have another chance to strike out Slider, as she did two years ago, and I would love to hear my wife sing the national anthem again. Nothing makes me prouder to be an American than hearing Emily belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Of course, a River Turtle game would not be complete without having a chance to visit with my buddy Will. There are few people like him left in the world, an all-around top-notch guy. I would also like to thank J.W. Martin and all the rest of the staff at Calfee Park for always warmly welcoming us and making me and my family feel like part of the Pulaski River Turtle family. We are forever grateful and look forward to seeing you all again soon.