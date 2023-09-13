The Virginia Highlands Festival is inviting artists and friends of the arts to join a three-day Plein Air festival complete with daily pop-up galleries celebrating the beauty of Abingdon’s historic architecture and natural landscape through fine art.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Abingdon Vineyards pop-up gallery

– 5:15-7 p.m.Day 1 – Artists gather at Alvarado Station to pick their spot with the South Fork of the Holston River and the Creeper Trail framing their view (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to witness art in action). A free pop-up gallery and reception will feature the day’s work of over 35 artists at Abingdon Vineyards.

Friday, Oct. 6 – The Tasting Room at Nicewonder Farm pop-up gallery

– 5:15-7 p.m.Day 2 – Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards will host day two for artists to capture vineyards, mountains, and the morning glory of the Blue Ridge (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to witness art in action). The second round pop-up gallery with free admission and light reception (wine not included) will be held at The Tasting Room on the Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – William King Museum of ArtVisitors may get VIP access to the Grand Finale Juried Art Gallery & Sale from 5-6:15 p.m. for $25. This event will provide an exclusive opportunity to buy from the Finale Juried Show, reflecting three days of plein air creations from the visiting artists. Enjoy a wine reception & hors d’oeuvres from local award winning eateries.

Meet and greet with the artists as well as the juror, Peggy Root.

To reserve a VIP ticket, visit: https://bit.ly/PleinAirAbingdonGrandFinaleSale

Free admission to the gallery and sale will be open from 6:15-7:30 p.m. with light refreshments provided.

For Artist Registration: https://www.pleinairabingdon.com

More about Plein Air Abingdon:

Plein Air Abingdon is a three-day, open enrollment painting event now celebrating its seventh year.

Visitors can witness creativity at work on Abingdon’s sidewalks and farms. Artists spend three days painting in the open air with direct inspiration from the mountains, fields, streams, and historic buildings unique to Abingdon, Virginia. Family-friendly events each night will offer artists the chance to sell their day’s work.

With over $3,000 in cash prizes and multiple opportunities for displaying and selling artwork, Plein Air Abingdon works to integrate support for artists with opportunities for community celebration and arts education. Visitors to the festival have multiple venues for building relationships with artists, supporting their craft, and learning about the process of composing a painting that catches a moment in time on canvas.

For Deirdre Cole, executive producer of the Virginia Highlands Festival, Plein Air provides an additional opportunity to enrich the arts in our region and support working artists. “The fall tapestry of Southwest Virginia is an artist’s dream. The colors and textures of our locations are specially selected to inspire both the artist to create and the art connoisseur to grow their collection,” said Cole.

The 2019 Best in Show recipient and 2022 juror, Beth Bathe, describes Plein Air Abingdon as layered with picturesque rolling hills, rural pastoral views, old barns on ancestral farmland, and a town rich with culture.” Bathe, a nationally acclaimed artist, said she’s looking forward to returning to Abingdon. George Van Hook, 2022 Best in Show recipient, said, “Abingdon Plein Air is everything an artist could want…a stunning landscape, and a wonderful small town feel coupled with a world class presentation.”

Outdoor painting venues with daily pop-up galleries include Alvarado Station, Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards, and downtown Historical Abingdon.

Robert Porterfield, founder of Barter Theatre, created the Virginia Highlands Festival (VHF) as an economic engine for local businesses by shining a light on the region’s cultural and outdoor resources.