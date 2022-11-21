Smyth County adds additional SRO to Marion school

A new School Resource Officer will soon be joining the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office team. That SRO will be assigned to Marion Middle School.

The Department of Criminal Justice Services awarded the county an additional grant of $58,087 for the position.

While Marion Middle School already has one resource officer, Sheriff Chip Shuler explained that the office sought the new position because of the school’s size – three floors.

Shuler said the department has explored seeking additional SROs, primarily to help provide coverage when another officer is away from work, but has not applied for funding at this time.

Beyond the threat that was airdropped to Marion Senior High School students earlier this month, Shuler said, “…Things are going very well in the schools” this year.

Two juveniles were charged in connection to that threat within days of its occurrence. Both juveniles are facing charges of unlawfully communicating a threat to kill or do serious bodily injury “made with the intent to compel the emergency evacuation of Marion Senior High School…” One of the juveniles faces an additional charge of unlawfully giving a false report as to the commission of a crime to mislead.

“I believe our SROs are viewed in a very positive way by teachers, students and parents; for this, we are blessed in our region,” said Shuler, who noted his appreciation for the working relationship he and his office have with Dr. Dennis Carter, school superintendent, the school board, County Administrator Shawn Utt and the board of supervisors. “Without that [relationship],” Shuler said, “none of this could be possible.”