Virginia's online seedling store in now open

Every October the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) offers a wide variety of trees for purchase through its online seedling store. Bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, seedlings are grown and sold directly from the agency’s self-supporting nurseries.

Packaged as bare-root seedlings, trees can be picked up from our Augusta Nursery or delivered between Feb. 22 and April 26, 2023. Seedlings can be ordered in quantities ranging from five to 25,000. Orders will be accepted until April next year, but ordering soon is advised. Supplies are limited and some species sell out quickly.

To browse the seedling catalog, visit BuyVaTrees.com.

In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several seedling packs with species selected for specific qualities (fall colors, pollinators, riparian buffers and wildlife). For landowners with other goals in mind, VDOF nurseries grow a variety of pine and spruce species, as well as dozens of hardwood varieties used to establish timber stands, pulpwood crops, Christmas tree plantations, wildlife habitats, stream bank stabilization, and urban forests.

“Seedlings are grown and sold directly from Virginia Department of Forestry’s self-supporting nurseries and are raised specifically to thrive here in Virginia,” said Assistant Forestry Manager at the Augusta Nursery Josh McLaughlin. “This year’s crop is 63% larger than last year’s, thanks in part to all those across Virginia who helped us during last year’s annual acorn collection.”

Contact your local VDOF forester for more details.