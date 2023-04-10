A Troutdale man was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 16.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the crash occurred less than a mile north of Megan Lane around 1:30 a.m. when the Chevrolet Silverado traveling south ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Brian E. Robinson was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

State police noted that Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.