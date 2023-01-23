 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCC honorary degree committee to meet

The Wytheville Community College Board Honorary Degree Committee will meet on Monday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m.    

The meeting will be held at WCC’s Wytheville campus in the President’s Conference Room in Bland Hall, Room 238, at 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, Virginia. The meeting will enter into closed session pursuant to section 2.23711(A)(11) of the Code of Virginia to consider the awarding of an honorary degree.

Wytheville Community College is a two-year comprehensive community college serving residents of the counties of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth (Marion and eastward), Wythe, and the City of Galax. The college, one of 23 in the Virginia Community College System, operates under policies established by the State Board for Community Colleges and the Wytheville Community College Board. The college is financed primarily with state funds supplemented by contributions from the participating localities.

