3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $289,000

Single level living with an open floor plan. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home has hardwood and tile flooring, spacious master suite, laundry with half bath, fresh painting throughout and brand new flooring in the bedrooms. The 2 car garage, although unfinished, includes a mini split system for heating & cooling to desirable temperatures making it comfortable for pets. A large back yard, sizable porch and concrete patio are exterior benefits with great views of the mountains. This move-in ready home has all these amenities in a well established neighborhood and is very convenient to downtown activities or commuting opportunities. Book your appointment soon.