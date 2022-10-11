Marion is ready to celebrate with scarecrows, Halloween goodies, and scary films

With lampposts decorated with corn shocks and bright mums in front of Town Hall, Downtown Marion is ready to celebrate fall with scarecrows, Halloween treats and scary flicks.

The tradition of Scarecrow Lane, a project by a trio of Girl Scouts several years ago, will continue this year. Participating businesses, churches, and community organizations decorate their own scarecrows, both 3D and 2D models, in competition for bragging rights and cash prizes. Each scarecrow has its own theme, and the public is invited to stroll throughout the historic downtown Oct. 19 through Oct. 29 to pick their favorites.

Online voting begins Oct. 20 and wraps up at 5 p.m. on the 29th, with more than $250 in prize money at stake.

Halloween Madness will enter its 29th year, bringing ghosts and goblins to Broad Street and to participating businesses for traditional trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Marion Downtown, and is open to all community organizations, businesses, and churches. Many will be set up for a trunk or treat on Broad Street, and participating downtown businesses will be giving out candy at their door. There’s no entry fee to participate, but preregistration is required for a 10x10 space. Deadline for registration is Oct. 21.

The historic Lincoln Theatre will also offer a series of classic horror films on Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 1 p.m. The “Dread Through the Decades” Film Festival will offer classic fright flicks until midnight, and admission is free.

To learn more, visit thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

For downtown event applications or for additional information, contact Cyndi McCloskey at 276-378-5029 or cmccloskey@marionva.org.