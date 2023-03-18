What is your source of information? That is the question I would like to ask so many preachers and trendsetters. For most, certainly they do not use the Bible as a whole. To get to the truth, one is told that you should study the whole of the Bible in order for all the pieces to fit together. No puzzle can be completed correctly if you put pieces in the wrong place or leave some pieces out altogether.

2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.

Have you ever worked a jigsaw puzzle?

Most of the time, you start with the outside edges, the ones that all have at least one straight edge. Then you try to sort things out by colors or design. Lastly you try to fit the pieces in by shape. Color, design and shape will guide you until all the pieces make one true picture.

The same is true with the Word of God. To divide the scripture is simply finding all the scriptures that relate to the subject you are studying. You can’t pick and choose in favor of what you want it to reveal. Twisting the Word to make it mean what you want is devilish at the least. How do I know that? By putting all the pieces together. Who was the first to attempt to twist scripture? It was the embodiment of Satan in the serpent. He twisted the Words of God until he confused and tempted Adam and Eve to sin. He tried again with Jesus in the wilderness.

Every person who perverts the truth of God’s Word and causes someone to stumble and fall will be held accountable. Their blood will be required of your hand.

God’s truth will lead to life, while the perversion of that truth leads to judgement and eternal separation from God.

In the beginning of all things, God made man in his image. Male and female did he create and gave them a purpose. To propagate the species that God called man. Genesis 5:1,2, 4 This is the book of the generations of Adam. In the day that God created man, in the likeness of God made he him; Male and female created he them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created. The design was flawless. They were meant to come together as one so that the race of man would continue. And the days of Adam after he had begotten Seth were eight hundred years: and he begat sons and daughters.

No third gender is listed. Neither was there any indication that there may have been some genetic mutations. After all, when God was finished: (Genesis 1:31) “And God saw everything that he had made, and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day.”

He checked things over and declared that the creation was perfect in his sight.

When you sit down to eat, you have a spoon and a fork. While they do similar functions, each has abilities that the other does not. Combine them and they can make your meal a very enjoyable experience. You can pick up the meat and scoop up the gravy. Spoon and fork are a perfect match to perform the needed task. So are man and woman, when they accept the fact that God knew what and how to make them to fulfill a divine purpose. Anything else is a perversion, a lie, a deception, an abomination.

Can God deliver someone from this deception of Satan? Absolutely! There is no sin that God will not forgive. There is no sin that God cannot make right again.

Delusion is the worst form of deception because it comes from within you rather than from an outside influence. The devil did not die at the time of creation. He still goes about, whispering doubts and perverse thoughts into the minds of those that will listen. Stop listening to his lies and call upon the name of Jesus. He can deliver you and give you a new life in his truth. Believe in him. Believe what Jesus is saying when he says: “Come unto me all ye that are burdened and heavy laden and I will give you rest.”

Believe him when he says: “Come unto me, for I will receive you unto myself.”

Believe him when he says: (2 Peter 3:9) “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”

Revival is not stopping just because Asbury College is no longer a headline in the news. All around the world the revival is still going on. People are being saved by the hundreds and more in some cases. Don’t go running after it. It is here for us to receive. Let it happen here.