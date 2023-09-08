This hike on Little Brushy Mountain in Smyth County is another one of those close to home hikes that, while not exceptional in any particular way, makes for an enjoyable half day outing and a nice leg stretcher on a pleasant section of the Appalachian Trail.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-81 South to Exit 54 for CR 683 and Groseclose. At the end of the ramp, turn right onto CR 683/Windsor Road and follow this for 0.5 mile, then continue straight onto CR 617/Davis Valley Road for another 0.1 mile to a small parking area on the right just before the Appalachian Trail crosses the road.

From the parking area, walk diagonally across the road to the right to the obvious steel gate and walk around its right-hand side. Continue up through the meadow, where the trail is marked with the usual white blazes, but painted on wooden posts. After a quarter mile, pass through another small gate and enter a larger scenic meadow. In the summer there are lots of wildflowers such as Queen Anne's Lace, purple ironweed, and thistle. Deer may be active early in the morning. As you ascend through the meadow, there is also a good view of Glade Mountain if you look back to the south, the only real view on the hike.

Upon reaching the height of land in the meadow at a half a mile, descend slightly and cross a stile to enter the woods. The trail will begin to wind its way through a beautiful mature hardwood forest, at first interspersed with dark clumps of rhododendron but then an increasingly open understory as the trail begins to gain elevation.

At 0.9 miles, the trail ascends steeply for a moment then eases off as it continues up a north-south running ridgeline, then begins to sidehill just beneath it. At 1.7 mi, you will pass the Davis path campsite, which also has a picnic table and outhouse. There used to be a shelter here, but it was removed in 2008.

At 1.8 mi you will reach the main crest of Little Brushy Mountain where you will mostly remain for the rest of the hike. There are no grand views up here. In fact, there are no real views at all, save perhaps a few glimpses out through the leaf-bare trees in Winter. But what there is, is a nevertheless very pleasant ridgeline walk for the next couple miles to unnamed Peak 3350, the high point of this section of the Appalachian Trail. That makes as good a point as any to call a destination and stop, though you can turn around at any point before then just as well and not really miss anything.

Just because the trail is on the ridgeline does not mean it is flat. From here you will still have a couple of small ascents and descents as the trail travels over a couple of small knobs on the ridgeline and also sidehills around one at about 2.4 miles. Even though you're not really that far in, this section of trail has a feeling of remoteless to it, perhaps partly because of the expanse of the Bear Creek Scenic Area to your left.

At 2.8 miles there is a neat sign letting Thru Hikers know that they are one quarter of the way from Georgia to Maine, and on the other side of the tree, if you're heading south, another will let you know that you are 3/4 of the way from Maine to Georgia.

Beyond here, the final 0.7 mile has a couple of short but significant climbs that will give you a bit of a workout, then it eases off for the remaining 0.2 mile to the summit.

The only way to be truly confident you are on top of Peak 3350 is to look at a GPS, or on whatever mapping app you may be using on your phone. Again, there are no views here, but it is still a pleasant enough spot to sit down for a few minutes and take a break before backtracking to your car.