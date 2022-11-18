Bland County public speaking contest scheduled

Bland County 4-H All Stars will be hosting the County Public Speaking Contest on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Bland County Elementary School. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. and participants will meet in the cafeteria. Classroom winners have been chosen during 4-H Club meetings to advance to the County Contest.

Each grade will compete in a separate classroom and a trophy will be awarded to the first-place winner for each grade level. Medals will also be awarded to the runner-up in each grade level. Senior members also have the opportunity to compete at this event.

Courtney Longworth, 4-H All Star president, is serving as the chairman of this year’s event. There is no admission fee to attend.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact the Bland Extension Office at 688-3542.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent