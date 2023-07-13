Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd hosted the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour on Monday, July 10, in the 25th season of the popular junior tour.

Under beautiful sunny skies and perfect course conditions, 68 young players tested their skills on the challenging course.

“Great Oaks is junior golf friendly and a fantastic place for the young ones to learn,” said Tour Coordinator Dewayne Belcher. “We greatly appreciate their hospitality and their generosity.”

Here is a recap of the results:

17-18 Age Group Par 72 6437 Yards

Local Floyd County High School product McKenzie Weddle won in a play-off over Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg. The Radford University signee made 6 birdies en route to her score of one over par 73. She made par on the first play-off hole to capture the victory. Gillespie’s scorecard showed 4 birdies including three on par 5s. Blake Hogan of Forest, VA finished 3rd with a score of 75 followed by Ryne Bond of Floyd at 77.

15-16 Age Group Par 72 6173 Yards

Peyton Mason of Willis shot 73 and won the age group. Mason made 13 pars along with two birdies to post the score of one over par. Rocky Frye of Bramwell, West Virginia, shot 75 and finished 2nd. Isaiah Cantrell also of Floyd shot 76 and finished 3rd.

13-14 Age Group Par 72 4998 Yards

Only 2 strokes separated the top four players in the age group as Mike Bateman of Salem shot 80 and took home the winning prize. Bateman made 2 birdies allowing him to edge Mikey Gonzalez of Radford and Evan Singleton of Pulaski by a single shot. Tyler Stover of Beckley, West Virginia, finished 4th with a score of 82.

10-12 Age Group Par 36 2326 Yards

Only 2 four strokes separated the top 5 players in the age group. Marco Beato of Blacksburg made a birdie on the par 3 8th hole to gain a one shot victory over Gavn Horn, also of Blacksburg. JJ Robertson of Blacksburg and Liam Smith of Elliston tied for 3rd with scores of 41. Adrian Wallace of Floyd was 5th with a score of 43.

9 and Under Age Group Par 36 1752 Yards

Coulton Caudill of Wytheville shot 43 to win the age group. Michael Brown of Blacksburg and Silas Edmonds of Wytheville shared the second place spot with scores of 47. Tillman Evans of Radford posted a score of 49 and finished 4th.

The Tour wraps up next week with the two-day Tour Championship at Pipestem Resort State Park on Tuesday-Wednesday, July 18-19.