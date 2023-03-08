On Thursday, March 2, students in Smyth County middle and high schools gathered for a day of music at Marion Senior High School.
After spending the day rehearsing, they performed an array of music in a concert for their families and community. This year’s guest clinician was Frank Pugh, who is an active composer, performer, conductor, and educator in Southwest Virginia.
Smyth County band directors are Justin McFarland at Chilhowie Middle and High School, Andy Holmes at Marion Senior High and Marion Middle School, and Erica Coates at Northwood Middle and High School.