MSHS dismisses early after school threat

Marion Senior High School students were sent home early today after building administration was notified of a threatening message that had been “Air-Dropped” to students, school officials said.

Smyth County Schools Superintendent Dennis Carter said MSHS went into an “administrative hold” in which students remain in their classrooms until and all clear is given.

Carter said building administration immediately involved the school resource officer, who in turn contacted his colleagues at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office to investigate

Due to the nature of the threat, which was not identified, Carter said students were released at noon. The dismissal was coordinated with law enforcement to ensure student and staff safety.

Carter said Apple was cooperative in helping law enforcement determine the original sender of the threat. Carter said sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and that charges are pending.

Carter extended his gratitude to the sheriff’s office, the Marion Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their response and support during the dismissal and investigation.