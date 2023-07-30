A regional youth crisis stabilization unit is expanding its services and capacity in Wythe County.

The PATH Crisis Stabilization Unit first opened its doors in Wytheville in 2016 as an eight-bed facility and has served around 1,500 kids experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Through state and federal funding, the CSB was able to purchase and transform the old Fox Mountain Fish House in Max Meadows into a 12-bed facility and expand its services to include detox and substance use treatment for youth.

“The goal behind the program is to be able to offer a place for youth who are experiencing behavioral crises to have a safe place to go get stabilized, have their medications looked at, receive a lot of intensive therapies over the course of several days,” said .KJ Holbrook,

The majority of youth served in the program are those suffering with depression or anxiety, or who have been contemplating suicide.

“So, obviously, those are situations where there is a real danger or threat to self, and so this offers the ability for them to be in a secure, caring location, where we can offer them support through a very challenging time,” Holbrook said.

PATH is currently the only youth crisis stabilization unit operating in the area and serves a vast swath of Virginia from Brunswick and Bedford counties to the east and northeast to Lee County to the west. The goal of the program is to offer an alternative to hospitalization, which Holbrook said tends to only last a couple days and focuses more on medication than skill-building.

“Here we actually look at a more holistic approach,” she said. “Our average stay is eight to nine days, so it’s much longer than a regular hospital stay. And, we do have providers, but, by far, the focus is on skill building with the kids, helping them manage on many different levels; not just with a pill.”

Without the program youth would have to travel lengthy distances for hospital treatment, with the nearest private mental health facility for youth being located in Roanoke, and the nearest state facility being in Stanton.

PATH is one of only three facilities in the state to offer detox and substance use treatment for youth, and is the only non-hospital setting to do so.

While the need for substance use treatment in youth is nowhere near the level of that for adults, Holbrook said there are numerous cases in which it is needed.

“We do have a lot of kids with pretty significant substance use needs,” she said, “and even through it might not be as much of a draw as the adult population may have, it is one of those things where when you need it, it’s not available to you. So, this really offers an option more in our backyard as opposed to the other side of Virginia to get that level of care.”

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Community Behavioral Health Nina Marino said the services are vital.

“Being able to offer early access and timely interventions is really critical in changing the tide for young people, especially when we think about the rise of suicide, increases we’ve seen recently with accidental overdoses with like fentanyl and other synthetic drugs that young people don’t always realize that they’re taking,” Marino said.

She’s impressed with the way the program and its expansion has rolled out.

“It’s great being able to see the expansion and the number of kids that are going to be able to be served in the entire region and just seeing what an important community need this is going to fill is just really exciting,” Marino said.

Holbrook believes the outdoor recreational area at the new location will also further support successful therapies

PATH is expected to make its official move from the Wytheville location to its new Max Meadows digs the first week in August.