Donations from community members and local businesses helped Marion police spread a little love to residents at Francis Marion Manor on Valentine’s Day.

The police department launched the Valentine’s for Seniors initiative at the beginning of February.

“This year for Valentine’s Day, we’re asking YOU to get involved and help us make Valentine’s Day a little brighter for some of those members in our community who are often forgotten,” read a post on the PD’s Facebook page.

The response was huge, said Amber Eades, community relations officer for the department.

“The community’s response was outstanding, really, for just a short notice,” Eades said. “With just 13 days to prepare, the response was overwhelming. It was one of the most shared items on our Facebook page.”

With the help of individuals, businesses, a few school classrooms and local church groups, the department collected 43 plush stuffed animals, 20 blankets, 39 bottles of lotion, 17 Chap Sticks, seven activity books, 73 hand-painted rocks, and countless Valentines cards and candies.

Officers delivered the Valentine goodies just before the Manor’s Valentine’s Day party.

“Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation residents and team members are thankful the police department prioritized visiting them on Valentine’s Day,” said Pamela Reedy, a social worker at the facility. Our residents felt loved and appreciated.”

Reedy said some of the residents are proud to have family members in law enforcement and keep their photos in their rooms.

“These Valentine donations are a reminder of the connections our residents have to the community,” Reedy said. “And, I believe our residents were reminded of how important they are, as well.”

Eades said the idea came after the department’s records specialist, Lee Anne Hamm, wanted to do something special for the residents of the facility. Hamm had a grandmother at the Manor during the height of the Covid pandemic. In late January, Eades said she started thinking about what that special something might be and realized that Valentine’s Day was just around the corner.

And, thus, Valentines for Seniors was launched.

Police Chief John Clair said the department looks for ways to be involved in the community beyond what their law enforcement duties require.

“It has to do with finding context in the community where we can make the community better and we can help the community outside of enforcement of the law, and seeing ourselves as a social good,” he said.

Clair said seniors who don’t have family can experience quite a bit of loneliness. That’s especially true around holidays.

“So, we wanted to let them know that the community cared about them,” he said.

So many items were collected that the love was extended to facility team members, who Clair said often don’t get the kind of recognition they deserve.

But, while the department organized the drive, Clair said it is the community that makes their involvement possible.

“The community allows the police department to be ambassadors in this way,” he said, “and I’m so appreciative that they allow us to be the collection point and the people who deliver those things.”

“People love to do stuff for others,” Eades pointed out. “We just want to help bring that out.”

Though illnesses inside the facility prevented officers from delivering the Valentine goodies in person, the department plans to visit with residents once visiting restrictions have lifted.