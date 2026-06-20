Webb named 2025 Conservation Police Officer of the Year Jun 20, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Conservation Police Senior Officer Kevin Webb SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced that Conservation Police Senior Officer Kevin Webb is the department’s 2025 Conservation Police Officer (CPO) of the Year.kAm(633 3682? 9:D 42C66C H:E9 s(# :? a_`e 27E6C D6CG:?8 H:E9 E96 q=24<DE@?6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] sFC:?8 9:D E6?FC6[ s(# D2:5 E92E (633 92D 56>@?DEC2E65 6I46AE:@?2= =6256CD9:A[ :?:E:2E:G6 2?5 D<:==[ D6CG:?8 2D 2 7:6=5 EC2:?:?8 @77:46C 7@C ?6H @77:46CD 2?5 2 5C:G6C EC2:?:?8 :?DECF4E@C] |@DE C646?E=J 96’D =65 :?G6DE:82E:@?D E92E C6DF=E65 :? >F=E:A=6 76=@?J 4@?G:4E:@?D 2?5 :D 4FCC6?E=J H@C<:?8 @? 2 4@>A=:42E65[ 9:89\AC@7:=6 42D6 H:E9 492C86D E92E :?4=F56 76=@?J >FC56C]k^Am kAm“$6?:@C ~77:46C (633 6I6>A=:7:6D 9:D 565:42E:@? E@ AF3=:4 D6CG:46[ @7E6? AC@G:5:?8 2DD:DE2?46 @FED:56 9:D 2DD:8?65 5:DEC:4E 2?5 C6DA@?5:?8 @77 5FEJ 7@C 4C:E:42= :?4:56?ED[” D2:5 r@=@?6= y@9? y] r@33] “w:D AC@76DD:@?2=:D> 2?5 A6CD:DE6?46 92G6 =65 E@ DF446DD7F= AC@D64FE:@?D 2?5 4@>>6?52E:@?D 7C@> r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6JD 2?5 E96 AF3=:4]”k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Smyth County deputy saves man's life These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ C646:G:?8 E96 r!~ @7 E96 *62C pH2C5[ (633 92D 366? D6=64E65 2D E96 C64:A:6?E @7 E96 a_ae }@CE9 p>6C:42? (:=5=:76 t?7@C46>6?E ~77:46CD pDD@4:2E:@? Q~77:46C @7 E96 *62CQ pH2C5] %9:D 2H2C5 :D 8:G6? 2??F2==J E@ E96 E@A }2EFC2= #6D@FC46 {2H t?7@C46>6?E ~77:46C :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 r2?252 H9@D6 492C24E6C :D 36J@?5 C6AC@249[ :D 4@>A6E6?E[ <?@H=658623=6[ 2?5 42A23=6[ AC@>@E6D H:=5=:76 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E[ 2?5 56>@?DEC2E6D AC@76DD:@?2=:D> :? 6G6CJ 7246E @7 =:76] %9:D :D E96 7@FCE9 E:>6 2 r!~ 7C@> ':C8:?:2 92D H@? E9:D 2H2C5]k^Am kAmr!~ @7 E96 *62C :D D6=64E65 3J 2 56=682E:@? @7 E96 ?@>:?66D’ A66CD 7C@> 24C@DD E96 DE2E6] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 2??F2= s(# r@?D6CG2E:@? !@=:46 pH2C5D r6C6>@?J[ :?4=F5:?8 H:??6CD @7 D6G6C2= @E96C 2H2C5D 2?5 A9@E@D @7 E96 6G6?E[ G:D:E E96 56A2CE>6?E H63A286]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.