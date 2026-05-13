Three Rural Retreat students graduate from ETSU May 13, 2026 15 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Tennessee State University recently held commencement for the Class of 2026, including three from Rural Retreat.kAmr2C@=:?6 rC:DA[ yF=:6 |:==6C 2?5 z6?K:6 $:>>D 2== 8C25F2E65 H:E9 E96 r=2DD @7 a_ae]k^AmkAmt2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ H2D 7@F?565 :? `h`` H:E9 2 D:?8F=2C >:DD:@?i E@ :>AC@G6 E96 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76 7@C A6@A=6 :? E96 C68:@? 2?5 36J@?5] %9C@F89 :ED H@C=5\4=2DD 962=E9 D4:6?46D AC@8C2>D 2?5 :?E6CAC@76DD:@?2= 2AAC@249 E@ 962=E9 42C6 65F42E:@?[ t%$& :D 2 9:89=J C6DA64E65 =6256C :? CFC2= 962=E9 C6D62C49 2?5 AC24E:46D] %96 F?:G6CD:EJ 2=D@ 3@2DED ?2E:@?2==J C2?<65 AC@8C2>D :? E96 2CED[ E649?@=@8J[ 4@>AFE:?8[ 2?5 >65:2 DEF5:6D] t%$& D6CG6D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `c[___ DEF56?ED 6249 J62C 2?5 :D C2?<65 2>@?8 E96 E@A `_ A6C46?E @7 4@==686D :? E96 ?2E:@? 7@C DEF56?ED 8C25F2E:?8 H:E9 E96 =62DE 2>@F?E @7 563E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest.