Supervisors on Tuesday approved a change in the budget for fiscal year 2024, which started on July 1.

Following a public hearing, county officials gave the go-ahead for $47 million in carryover funds be added to the current year’s spending plan.

County Administrator Stephen Bear said the $47 million were mostly from the school system and from county capital projects. An additional $3 million will need to be added later, he told Supervisors, after school operational items are included.

After the school board’s June 26 meeting, Superintendent Wes Poole sent a letter to Bear, asking that $1.4 million in an operational surplus be added to the 2024 budget for one-time expenses, including a school bus, roof and stadium lights.

The schools were also expected an unexpended $1.2 million in ESSER funds, with Poole asking that that be added to the 2024 budget.

$16 million in capital funds for the Scott middle school project needed to be pushed over to the 2024 bucket for the project to continue to pay the bills.

In a short meeting, Supervisors also approved a $90,498 victim witness grant, conveyed a portion of property t Blue Star and gave their blessing to records management system update for the sheriff’s office.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office sought to update its software company for a $100,000. Chief Deputy Anthony Cline aid that the new system is easier to operate and manage evidence from crime scenes.

Supervisors also accepted a $165,300 bid for courthouse renovations from Umbarger Construction.

At its June 30 meeting, the county officially dissolved the APEX board.