Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) is now recruiting students for the 2023 Summer Field School.

Students will explore production methods and farm enterprises that are thriving in Southwest Virginia to help build the knowledge, networks and confidence needed to plan a thriving farm operation to fit their land and business goals.

To provide emerging farmers with more tools for success, ASD’s Field School program provides students with an overview of a variety of small-scale farms. ASD offers two sessions, taught by 20+ farmers and agricultural professionals at various locations to highlight the opportunities available.

The 2023 Summer Field School has eight on-farm classes from May to August from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A detailed list of Summer Field School classes can be found at: https://asdevelop.org/fieldschool. Students will visit various farms, including Creative Seeds Farm, Kelly Ridge Farms LLC, Red Tail Grove, Stormbrew Farm, TNT Farm N Greenhouse, and others.

The Winter Business Intensive, which will run from November to February 2024, will consist of eight classes in which students will write business, financial and marketing plans for their farm. Classes are held on the first and third Thursday of the month and ASD will begin recruitment September.

ASD’s Producer Pathway Manager Michael Klarman explained, “This program has been very successful so we knew we had to offer it again. It helps prepare a regional workforce of farmers and food producers to have successful careers in agriculture as a result of this experience and training. Also, we can now give back to military veterans by providing them with this training and the specific support they need. To meet the growing demand for local food, we need more farmers. We feel the best way to prepare a variety of new farmers for success is to provide them with practical tools, training, and a strong peer-to-peer support system.”

No experience is necessary. Beginning farmers, gardeners and military veterans are encouraged to apply. Registration is free and required: https://asdevelop.org/fieldschool.

Questions should be directed to Michael Klarman at mklarman@asdevelop.org.