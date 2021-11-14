 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $125,750

JUST REDUCED $6,250 and RELISTED WITH LOCAL AGENT.THIS HOMEOWNER IS MOTIVATED TO SELL. BRING OFFERS! Local residents will remember this spacious home as the Jeff Ward home. For someone looking at this listing from out of the area, it is located in the charming and much loved historic district of Tazewell. The seller loves this home and is only selling mid remodel for health reasons and to relocate nearer to her family Here is your opportunity to own a piece of local history.This home needs a little bit of TLC, but it has amazing old bones. Recent contractors have been in awe of original construction. Need a bedroom on the first floor? Perfect, this home has one and another 4 upstairs. Now let's talk about the exquisite woodwork, much of which is original. You like original hardwood floors? This home has them! Get ready to fall in love with the front porch and it's intricate railing.The kitchen has been updated, and there are laundry facilities on the main floor.

