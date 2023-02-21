The Floyd County girls hauled home a ton of hardware from the Region 1C/2C indoor track and field tournament held Friday at Roanoke College in Salem.

The Buffalo girls took first as a team with 112 points, with a host of runners claiming matching individual medals.

Freshman Reagan Lynch raced to a gold in the 1000-meter run, stopping the clock at 3:23.35.

Mia Spangler took gold in the long jump, clearing 15 feet, 10 inches. The junior settled for third in the triple jump with a 34-foot, 2-inch leap. Spangler was seventh in the high jump. She claimed the bronze spot, too, in the 500-meter run, posting a 1:27.73 finish.

The Floyd relay teams earned all the golds up for grabs at the meet, sweeping the 4x200, 4x400 and the 4x800. The girls team took first in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:55.06. The 4x400 team took first with a time of 4:23.08, and the 4x800 finished at 10:49.86, also earning gold.

Senior Zoe Belshan nabbed a silver in the 1600-meter run, posting a 5:46.70 finish. Belshan was fourth in the 1000-meter run, clocking in at 3:28.49.

Audrey Quesenberry, a senior, finished with a second-place run in the 500 meters, stopping the watches at 1:25.84.

Freshman Abby Allen took second in the 3200-meter run with a 12:58.11 finish. Sophomore Emma Willie clocked in 13:42.90, good for fifth place, and junior Larah Blevins’ time of 13:58.39 earned her seventh.

Sophomore Rosln Brewer finished sixth in the long jump, clearing 14 feet, 8 inches, and in the high jump. Brewr finished in ninth place in the 300-meter sprint, posting a 49.89 finish.

Freshman Leah Altizer turned in a time of 3:34.96 in the 1000-meter run, good for seventh place. She finished eighth in the 1600-meter run, stopping the clock at 6:11.25.

Freshman Eva Sherwood finished ninth in the 500-meter run, stopping the watches at 1:37.88. She clocked in at 53.74, earning 19th place, in the 300-meter dash.

A trio of sophomores notched fifth-, ninth- and 13th-place finishes in the shot put. Chloe Spence led the Buffs with a 26-foot, 1-inch toss. Izabel Thompson threw for 23 feet, 4.25 inches, and Caroline McClanahan tossed for 22 feet, 1 inch.

The Floyd boys tied for sixth place with Martinsville, each earning 30 team points. Glenvar took first in the regional meet.

Garrett Weaver led the Floyd boys in the 3200-meter run, earning second with a time of 11:04.70. Hank Schroeder took fifth, clocking in at 11:55.56. In sixth place, Jackson Ruble stopped the clock at 11:58.66.

Sophomore Quinlan Beegle’s 2:45.84 time in the 1000-meter run, fetched him a bronze medal. Mason Erchull followed in fourth place, clocking in at 2:51.87, and senior Noah Zantow halted the watches at 3:01.81, taking eighth place.

Floyd senior Tyler Thomas took 28th in the 55-meter dash, clocking in at 8.88.

In the 1600-meter run, sophomore Chase Keith posted a time of 5:24.80, leading the Buffalo contingent for a ninth-place finish. Senior Mark Petty stopped the clock at 5:41.92, earning 10th place. Freshman Graham Weaver’s time of 6:05.72 was good for 14th.

In the 500 meter sprint, Laquon Thompson, a Floyd junior, took 10th with a 1:18.24 time. Peyton Weeks’ 1:20.49 was good for 14th-place finish.

Thompson leapt to a 10th place finish in the long jump, clearing 18 feet, 5.5 inches. John West, a junior, finished in 22nd with a 15-foot, 8.75-inch effort.

In the 300 meters, Austin Quesenberry clocked in at 43.07, earning 19th.

In the shot put, Tyler Thompson finished in 16th thanks to a 31-foot, 0.5-inch toss. Freshmen Nathaniel Duncan and Phillip Morris earned 21st and 24th, respectively. Duncan hit the 29-foot, 1-inch mark, and Morris tossed for 23 feet, 1.75 inches.

The boys’ 4x200 meter relay team took sixth with a 1:43.35 time. Floyd 4x800 boys’ team finished in third with a 9:33.22 race. The 4x400 relay team took third, posting a 3:55.43 time.