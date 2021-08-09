2 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $119,000

Here is a well-maintained 2 bedroom house conveniently located in the town of Rural Retreat. The kitchen was remodeled last year, and the home has newer paint and flooring throughout. There are linen closets in each bathroom, and the laundry room comes with storage cabinets and a laundry sink. Outside, the large back deck is welcoming and ready for your patio furniture and grill. It overlooks the level yard that has fencing on two sides which could be finished with plenty of room for pets or a garden. Call today and let us show it to you!