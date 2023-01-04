Canes hammer Cavs
JB Carroll scored 17 points to lead three Marion scorers in double figures in a 52-34 win over the Cavaliers.
Reid Osborne added 13 points and Parker Wolfe had 10 for the Scarlet Hurricanes (6-7), which shot 53 percent from the field.
Holston was paced by Harper Collie with 14 points and Cole Caywood with 11.
