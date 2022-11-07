New Marion store is the answer to prayers

Seeds of the dream worked in Melissa Trail’s heart for a long time, but when she realized how lost she was and reached out for help, her faith grew and those seeds took deeper root.

Now the Chilhowie woman’s ministry is touching others’ lives daily.

Melissa shared her vision for a secondhand store that could benefit the community with her husband, Randy.

“We prayed and prayed about it and that the Lord would make it happen,” she said.

Randy even told Melissa to quit her job, but she said, “I was afraid.”

The fear of trying to live on one salary held her back.

Then the unthinkable happened.

A motorcycle wreck took Randy’s life on Sept. 13, 2020. Melissa’s high school sweetheart and husband was gone. The pair had been a couple for nearly 40 years.

More than two years have now passed, but tears still spill as Melissa remembers and talks about Randy.

In her grief, Melissa said she realized, “I was lost” in multiple ways.

Though she’d been saved as a born-again Christian in her youth, Melissa re-dedicated her life to God.

She decided to pursue her vision for the community ministry as a tribute to Randy. She put “a little ad” on Facebook about her plans and desire to honor Randy.

“Then,” she said, “it just snowballed.”

The store, Clothed in Grace, opened in downtown Marion on May 13.

Standing in the Main Street space recently, Melissa said, “I’m finishing what we started.”

A Store-A Ministry

The store is a family affair – both for Melissa’s biological family and her church family at Freedom Tabernacle.

She and Randy have a daughter, Brandi; son, Taylor; and a 6-year-old grandson, Marshall, who is the store’s “owner, operator, and head of security.”

Taylor gave the store its name, Clothed in Grace, saying, “We all need God’s grace.”

As she looked around the store-ministry, Melissa described the three-in-one space as a “work in progress,” but, she said, “I’m finishing what we started.”

The thrift store is filled with an array of goods – clothing, shoes, household items and décor, toys, jewelry and other accessories and free Bibles.

More than a place to buy affordable goods, Melissa hopes “it inspires people and can lead them to God.”

“We just want to make a difference,” she said.

Melissa’s church family helps keep the store operating while she maintains her full-time job as a welder at Volvo in Dublin. The hour-long drive, she said, is her daily devotion time for prayer and praise.

Despite her loss, Melissa said there’s much for which to praise God. She doesn’t hesitate to say, “I am blessed beyond measure.”

“God brought me through and changed my life,” she said, explaining that she is today “a much more compassionate person.”

While Melissa works, 13 volunteers operate the store Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As she watched several of them hanging and folding clothes, she reflected, “I’m blessed to have each one of them. They just stepped up…. It’s my business, but it’s our business.”

None of the staff, including Melissa, are paid.

Melissa tells the volunteers, “It’s your store,” and said they have free rein to offer bag sales and other specials and make arrangements with customers.

They regularly see God’s influence, she said. Melissa told of a family that needed a bedroom suite and had made a down payment on the furniture but didn’t want to take it until it was paid off. A woman in the store at the same time made a donation that the staff then used to pay off the furniture.

“That’s how God works,” she declared.

Much of Clothed in Grace’s space is devoted to clothing. Melissa noted prices such as $3 for coats, $2 for shirts, and $4 for pants.

“We want to have affordable clothing that benefits the community,” she said. Even with those price tags, the store regularly keeps a box of free items outside its doors for those in need.

The volunteers believe they are helping serve God. They drive in from Troutdale and Konnarock and all around the area, including one from North Carolina.

Mary Ellen Hall simply said, “Missy had a vision.”

Hadassah Home

All are united in supporting a special ministry of Freedom Tabernacle – Hadassah Home, which began as a Freedom Tabernacle ministry and is now governed by a community board of directors.

Initially known as Hadassah House, Melissa said the program provides a helping hand to women who need a home. Those women may include those recovering from addiction, others just out of prison, or, like one current resident, be battling cancer and have nowhere to go.

The name Hadassah points to women helping others. In the Bible, Hadassah is another name used for Esther, known for her character, faithfulness, and heroism.

For those who stay at Hadassah Home, Melissa said, Clothed in Grace provides clothes and other items to its residents who need them. Every week, she said, the store also makes a monetary donation to the ministry. “It’s where the Lord led me,” she explained.

Melissa and the volunteers acknowledge that not everyone who comes to Hadassah House gets back on their feet, but many do.

They pointed to one woman who was able to get her child back after four years in prison. An addict, she hadn’t been a full-time mother since her son was 2 years old, but six months after getting out of prison and at 33 months sober, he was once again able to live with her.

On Facebook, the mother wrote: “To EVERYONE at Hadassah House and Freedom Tabernacle Church… I Thank God that I have been blessed to be loved and supported by you all... I’m not sure I would be as far as I am without you... I will be eternally grateful and hope that when I’m finally settled I can help bless someone through your ministry the way y’all have blessed me!!”

Mike Sage, the longtime pastor of Freedom Tabernacle Church, explained that the idea for the ministry grew as he saw his church and others in the community and nonprofits spending thousands of dollars to put people up in motel rooms for a night.

“Come 11 a.m.” the next day, he said, “we haven’t done anything but provide them a cheap bed.”

At the same time, several people working with the church wanted to take more action to help addicts and others in need.

Sage suddenly recognized a new use for a portion of the church’s basement fellowship hall that was being used for storage. With two bathrooms and six or seven other rooms, he saw the potential. With volunteers transforming the basement into an inviting, livable space, he said, “That was the birth of Hadassah’s House.”

The need for more space quickly became evident.

Over time, Sage said, the church was able to buy and renovate a Rocky Hollow Road house that was once was used as an adult facility. Earlier this year, Hadassah Home opened there with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two grand-rooms.

The need is still greater than this space. Noting the regional homelessness crisis, Sage said, “We’re turning people away.” However, with only volunteers as staff, the pastor noted there’s a limit to what can be done.

He’d like to reach a point where Hadassah Home can at least pay its director and the woman who serves as a liaison with other services. However, at this time, Sage said, financials are still being assessed so the ministry can determine its financial needs and pay its bills. Its community board includes a banker, a CPA, representatives of other churches, and others.

Sage, who is a community native, spoke of his sadness at “how the region is wracked with meth and other drugs.”

For many people, he said, it’s as if they’re “drowning and can’t make it to the surface.” Some do come up for a gasp, but then go back down, he observed.

Looking Ahead

“I’m afraid the problem is getting worse,” Sage said, but he also noted the testimony of Hadassah Home’s two house parents, who both were initially served by the ministry and now are giving back.

Just open a few months, Sage said, Hadassah Home already needs to expand and over time he’d like to develop a similar ministry for men. The closest shelter for men is more than an hour away. He noted that the church helped house a dad with two children recently.

That ministry, he said, is in “the talking, planning, and praying stage.” Still, Sage said, homeless men need something other than the street.

For Melissa, she noted that Clothed in Grace often has homeless individuals come in, asking for help.

“Everyone has a story,” she said.

Melissa hopes the store “helps and enriches lives” and leads people to God. “When we can help someone,” she said, “it’s a blessing for us.”

She strives for everyone who comes in Clothed in Grace to see the face of Jesus and know they’re cared about. Even for those passing on the street, she plans to use the three storefronts of the space to tell the story of Jesus, including his birth, the crucifixion with three crosses, a crown of thorns, and a mural featuring John 3:16. The third window will feature the resurrection with the open tomb.

Also outside the store’s entrance is a prayer wall. People are welcome to take a prayer need and to leave one for someone else to lift up.

“I want people to see Jesus, to know what he can do… no matter what you’ve done or said,” Melissa declared.