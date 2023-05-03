The county will pay more to get rid of its trash, after Supervisors on April 25 gave an OK to changes to the contract with V&M Recycling.

The contract was amended to reflect an increase from $52 per ton to $62 per ton cost for the Wythe Bland Joint Public Service Authority to take the trash to the landfill.

In other news, the county re-appointed Katherine Hagwood to the Mount Rogers Community Action Program board and Dr. Gary Houseman to the Wytheville Community College board.

Officials also cleared the funds for the county’s newest animal control officer to take a course at Rappahannock.

Supervisors approved taking in a crash truck from Lead Mines Rescue and replacing the brake lines before assigning the truck to Max Meadows Fire Department. Officials also declared two vehicles from the fire department – a 1986 fire truck and a 1988 GMC – as surplus.

Assistant County Administrator Matt Hanks notified the board that the hockey facility work at the Apex Center has been re-bid, with the hope still that work can be completed over the summer. He also said that interviews for part-time firefighters are expected to start in May.

Officials also approved construction for a foundation for a new tank at Gatorade.

The board, too, approved splitting payments for the Progress Park Connector project into two years. The county will pay $1.12 million in November and the same amount next November.