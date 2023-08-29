Imagine the weight lifted from our shoulders when we realize that we are God's children, destined for heaven. The burden of our past mistakes, the fear of the unknown, all washed away by the blood of Jesus. In that moment of surrender, we become new creations, alive unto God. It is not just a change of heart, but a transformation of our very essence.

The knowledge that we are saved is not just a theological concept, but a deeply personal and emotional experience. It is the light that pierces through the haze of doubt and despair, illuminating our path with hope and purpose. It is the peace that surpasses all understanding, filling our hearts with joy and contentment. It is the assurance that no matter what trials we face in this life, we are held in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

So let us take comfort in the words of the Apostle Paul, as he faced the end of his earthly journey with unwavering confidence. Let us trust in Christ, fight the good fight, and keep the faith. For in doing so, we can stand firm in the knowledge that we are saved, ready to receive the crown of life. And as we walk in the footsteps of Jesus, our hearts aflame with His love and grace, we can rejoice in the promise of everlasting life, where His presence brings fullness of joy.

That assurance comes by submitting to the ABCs of salvation:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a Savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit your life to follow Him.