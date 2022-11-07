WORDS TO THE WISE: Submitting to God

James 4:7-10

God gives more grace to the humble and He resists the proud of heart. Since that is true what does that look like? James gives us the answer in our text. First, we submit to God. This means to be obedient to what God says. Also, we resist the devil. The implication here is that the devil will come against us. He is the tempter and the instigator. He uses the allurements of the world to draw us away from God. Therefore, we must actively resist or stand against him in his efforts. God gives us the promise that as we submit to God and resist the devil, Satan will flee from us.

We are to draw near to God and as we do that, God promises that He will draw near to us. As we draw near, God will often remind us of sins we need to repent of or the double mindedness that we need to be purified from. God wants us to be sorry for our sin. There is a place for light-heartedness, but there are also times to be serious about the things in our life that displease God.

As we humble ourselves in the sight of God, He gives us the promise that He is the one who will lift us up. Sometimes we try and lift ourselves up with a peppy song or some encouraging book or saying. Oftentimes the path to our being exalted is to examine our hearts and ask for God to reveal those things that are not pleasing to Him. That is submission to God. Then we are to be willing to repent; that is humility. We must resist the devil’s attempts to use the world to tempt us. We must stand against him. When we do, we have the promise that he will flee. We draw near to God and He draws near to us. We repent of the sins we commit. God promises that He will lift us up. This is what submission to God means.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit that you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and has risen again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit your life to following Him.