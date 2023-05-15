Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: May 13, 2023

Total Number of Head: 412

Total Sales: $382,260.80

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 258

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 210.00 to 236.00 AVG: 225.00

401-600 lbs 173.00 to 234.00 AVG: 227.00

601-800 lbs 94.00 to 234.00 AVG: 212.00

801-1199 lbs 145.00 to 187.00 AVG: 165.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 168.00 to 225.00 AVG: 223.00 401-600 lbs 155.00 to 233.00 AVG: 209.00

601-800 lbs 179.00 to 202.00 AVG: 189.00

801-1399 lbs 85.00 to 111.00 AVG: 100.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 132.00 to 193.00 AVG: 176.00

401-600 lbs 123.00 to 203.50 AVG: 190.00

601-800 lbs 92.00 to 203.50 AVG: 158.00

801-999 lbs 80.00 to 95.00 AVG: 89.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 55

COWS: 53.00 to 106.00 AVG: 79.00

BULLS: 85.00 to 135.00 AVG: 104.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 2 Sold by Head 60.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 24 Sold by Pound 45.00 to 180.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 8 150.00 to 240.00 AVG: 195.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 11 675.00 to 1725.00 AVG: 1300.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 39 600.00 to 1600.00 AVG: 1100.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1050.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 3 35.00 to 85.00 AVG: 58.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu May 11, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 464 head Feeder Steers 81 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 195.00 300- 400 239.00 400- 500 220.00-222.00 500- 600 221.00 600- 700 188.00-208.00 700- 800 154.00 800- 900 155.00-156.50 900-1000 152.00 1000-1100 131.00-142.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 220.00 400- 500 222.00 500- 600 184.00-213.00 600- 700 172.00-210.00 700- 800 158.00 800- 900 156.00 900-1000 135.00 1000-1100 130.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 10 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 200- 300 110.00 300- 400 90.00 400- 500 114.00-150.00 500- 600 112.00-130.00 600- 700 162.00 700- 800 118.00-148.00 Feeder Heifers 319 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 160.00 300- 400 178.00-186.00 400- 500 188.00 500- 600 171.00-183.00 600- 700 169.50 700- 800 154.00-190.50 800- 900 151.00-180.50 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 160.00-182.00 400- 500 177.00-180.00 500- 600 165.00 600- 700 141.00-148.00 700- 800 131.00-141.00 800- 900 136.00-142.00 Feeder Bulls 54 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 175.00-185.00 300- 400 180.00 400- 500 180.00 500- 600 172.00 600- 700 177.00 700- 800 150.00 800- 900 100.00-128.00 900-1000 123.00-160.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 200- 300 160.00 300- 400 166.00 400- 500 182.00 500- 600 180.00-182.00 600- 700 158.00-182.00 700- 800 114.00 Slaughter Cattle 144 head Slaughter Cows 121 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 73.00-94.00 1200-1600 85.00-96.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 99.00-105.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 80.00-88.00 1200-2000 86.00-90.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 93.00-95.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 60.00-77.00 850-1200 58.00-70.00 Slaughter Bulls 23 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 108.00-116.00 1500-2500 108.00-118.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 120.00-124.00 1500-2500 120.00-124.00 Cows Returned To Farm 18 head Medium and Large 1, 2-9 years old 770-1300 600.00-1125.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 10 pair Medium and Large 1, 8-9 years old with calves 25-525 lbs 800-1200 875.00-1300.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 4 head Holstein Bulls 70- 100 35.00-50.00 per head Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov