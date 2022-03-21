3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $289,000

Spread out on this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Wytheville! This well taken care of ranch sits on 5 open spacious acres. The large master has a walk in closet and its own bath. The well appointed kitchen and dedicated dining room have a great view of your acreage. Sit on the covered front porch with a cup of coffee or sun on the open back deck beside the pool. Large yard for the kids and pets to play and laundry on the main floor. This home has a giant open space basement with high ceilings and all the room you need for your toys. Garage door in the basement allows you to bring in whatever toy or car you want to work on. Enough parking outside for RV's, trailers and multiple vehicles. A garden area just behind the house is complimented by a small amount of woods. This home is move in ready! Call today!