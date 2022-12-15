Iconic blues-rock band coming to The Lincoln this winter

Writers use descriptions such as “iconic” and “American institutions” to describe Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Those labels seem deserved by the Colorado band that has been writing and performing music since 1986.

This February, the blues-rock band is bringing their 2023 Winter Tour to downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, a platinum-selling band, has performed more than 3,500 times, including numerous sold out shows and on the high seas with their popular cruises.

Tens of millions of streams of their songs attest to BHT and the Monsters’ popularity.

A Lincoln Theatre news release said, “If that does not surprise you, the band has also beamed their music to outer space (literally) and earned the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos!”

The band possesses a reputation for uniting crowds. BHT has declared, “Music can cultivate community, even harmony. We need that!” The band cites the friendships formed in their audiences to be among their proudest accomplishments.

Tracy Thompson, The Lincoln’s executive director, said, “I am not a ‘Fortune Teller,’ but I predict that you will make new friends and have a rockin’ time at The Lincoln Theatre with Big Head Todd and the Monsters!”

The Feb. 21 show is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $58 for premium seats and $43 for orchestra and balcony seats.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.